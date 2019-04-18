शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mohnish Bahl to Alia Bhatt these are Distant relation of bollywood sister and brothers

रियलिटी में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, यकीनन आप मानने को तैयार न होंगे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 03:10 PM IST
bollywood sister and brothers
1 of 6
bollywood sister and brothers - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड में अब तक आप सभी ने गर्लफ्रेंड-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड और पति-पत्नी के रिश्तों की चर्चा सुनी होगी। लेकिन ऐसे कई हीरो-हीरोइन हैं जिनका या तो फैमिली के जरिए दूर का रिश्ता रहा है या फिर वह लंबे समय से एक-दूसरे के साथ मुंहबोले भाई बहन का रिश्ता निभाते आ रहे हैं। आज हम आपको बॉलीवुड के ऐसे भाई-बहन से रूबरू करवाते हैं। 
mohnish bahl kajol emraan hashmi alia bhatt ranveer singh sonam kapoor arjun kapoor katrina kaif aishwarya rai bachchan sonu sood मोहनीश बहल काजोल इमरान हाशमी आलिया भट्ट रणवीर सिंह सोनम कपूर अर्जुन कपूर कैटरीना कैफ एश्वर्या राय बच्चन सोनू सूद
bollywood sister and brothers
bollywood sister and brothers - फोटो : amar ujala
Kajol and Mohnish Bahl
Kajol and Mohnish Bahl - फोटो : social media
Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt
Emraan Hashmi and Alia Bhatt - फोटो : social media
ranveer singh and sonam kapoor
ranveer singh and sonam kapoor - फोटो : social media
Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif
Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif - फोटो : social media
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood - फोटो : social media
