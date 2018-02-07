अपना शहर चुनें

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:34 PM IST
Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब अपने नाम कर चुकीं मानुषी छिल्लर ने पीरियड्स के दौरान महिलाओं के हाइजीन को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। मानुषी का कहना है कि अगर सभी लोग इस ओर काम करें तो समाज में बदलाव आ सकता है। 
