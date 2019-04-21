शहर चुनें

'माधुरी के आसपास घूमा करते थे संजय दत्त, कान में फुसफुसाकर कहते थे एक ही बात'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 04:17 PM IST
sanjay dutt
1 of 9
sanjay dutt
संजय दत्त और माधुरी दीक्षित ने 21 साल बाद फिल्म 'कलंक' में स्क्रीन शेयर किया । 90 के दशक में संजय और माधुरी की जोड़ी सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर सुपरहिट थी । फिल्म में काम करते-करते दोनों के अफेयर की खबरें भी आने लगी थीं । माधुरी और संजय ने कभी खुद से अपने रिश्ते को नहीं कबूला लेकिन पूरे बॉलीवुड को इनके रिश्ते की खबर थी । 
संजय दत्त माधुरी दीक्षित कलंक करण जौहर आलिया भट्ट वरुण धवन
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
माधुरी दीक्षित
माधुरी दीक्षित
madhuri dixit
madhuri dixit
madhuri dixit
madhuri dixit
madhuri dixit sanjay dutt
madhuri dixit sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
पहली पत्नी रिचा शर्मा और संजय दत्त
पहली पत्नी रिचा शर्मा और संजय दत्त
संजय दत्त
संजय दत्त
