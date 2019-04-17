शहर चुनें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: शाहरुख की बेटी से लेकर सैफ के बेटे तक, पहली बार वोट देंगे ये 7 स्टार किड्स

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 04:43 AM IST
these star kids are first time voters - फोटो : amar ujala
इन दिनों देशभर में 17वीं लोकसभा चुनाव की सरगर्मी तेज है। अब तक पहले चरण का चुनाव हो चुका है जहां अच्छी-खासी वोटिंग हुई है। हर बार की तरह इस लोकसभा चुनाव में भी लाखों नए मतदाता जुड़े हैं जो पहली बार मतदान कर रहे हैं। इन नए मतदाताओं की लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड के स्टार किड्स भी शामिल हुए हैं। मुंबई में वोटिंग 29 अप्रैल को होनी है। इस बार ऐसे कई स्टार किड है जो पहली बार वोट देंगे। एक नजर उन्हीं स्टार किड्स पर।
 
lok sabha elections 2019 suhana khan khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor ibrahim ali khan लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 सुहाना खान खुशी कपूर जाह्नवी कपूर इब्राहिम अली खान
these star kids are first time voters
these star kids are first time voters - फोटो : amar ujala
सुहाना खान
सुहाना खान - फोटो : file photo
khushi kapoor
khushi kapoor - फोटो : file photo
नव्या नावेली नंदा
नव्या नावेली नंदा - फोटो : file photo
जाह्नवी कपूर
जाह्नवी कपूर - फोटो : file photo
आर्यन, शाहरुख और सारा अली खान
आर्यन, शाहरुख और सारा अली खान - फोटो : file photo
ira khan
ira khan - फोटो : file photo
सुहाना खान और शनाया कपूर
सुहाना खान और शनाया कपूर - फोटो : file photo
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim - फोटो : social media
