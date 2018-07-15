बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ये हैं इन 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की असली लंबाई, आखिरी वाला है अभिषेक बच्चन से भी लंबा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Jul 2018 08:49 PM IST
ऐसा नहीं है कि बॉलीवुड में ज्यादा हट्टे-कट्टे इंसान को ही फिल्मों में ज्यादा मौका मिलता है। सारी बात होती हैं एक्टिग की, क्योंकि एक अच्छे एक्टर्स के बिना फिल्म का कोई महत्व नहीं है। फिर भी ऐसे में बात करेंगे बॉलीवुड के 15 स्टार्स की असली लंबाई की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b4b65574f1c1b50748b4fd9","slug":"know-the-real-height-of-your-favourite-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 15 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.