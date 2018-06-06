बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b17acdb4f1c1baf6e8b68c2","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-suniel-shetty-wife-mana-shetty-the-lady-ambani-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मिलिए बॉलीवुड की लेडी अंबानी से, पैसों के मामले में एक्टर पति को भी पछाड़ा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Wed, 06 Jun 2018 03:48 PM IST
फंड जुटाने के लिए समय समय पर वो 'आराइश' के नाम से प्रदर्शनी भी लगाती रहती हैं और जो पैसा आता है उसे लड़कियों और महिलाओं की जरूरत के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b17acdb4f1c1baf6e8b68c2","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-suniel-shetty-wife-mana-shetty-the-lady-ambani-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b17acdb4f1c1baf6e8b68c2","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-suniel-shetty-wife-mana-shetty-the-lady-ambani-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b17acdb4f1c1baf6e8b68c2","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-suniel-shetty-wife-mana-shetty-the-lady-ambani-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b17acdb4f1c1baf6e8b68c2","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-suniel-shetty-wife-mana-shetty-the-lady-ambani-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b17acdb4f1c1baf6e8b68c2","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-suniel-shetty-wife-mana-shetty-the-lady-ambani-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.