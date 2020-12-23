शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kim Sharma latest photos at 40 actress stunning in these pictures

‘मोहब्बतें’ फेम ये अभिनेत्री 40 की उम्र में भी दिखती हैं बेहद यंग, सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं बिकिनी तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 02:05 PM IST
किम शर्मा
1 of 5
किम शर्मा - फोटो : instagram/kimsharmaofficial
मोहब्बतें फेम अभिनेत्री किम शर्मा इन दिनों अपनी तस्वीरों की वजह से चर्चा में हैं। किम लंबे समय से बड़े पर्दे से दूर हैं लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी तस्वीरें धमाल मचा रही हैं। इन तस्वीरों में उनका बोल्ड अंदाज नजर आ रहा है।

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national kim sharma kim sharma photos
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

लेटेस्ट तस्वीरों में दिखा मलाइका अरोड़ा का बोल्ड अंदाज, नो मेकअप लुक में भी आईं नजर

23 दिसंबर 2020

डोनल बिष्ट
Television

'दिल तो हैप्पी है जी' की अभिनेत्री डोनल बिष्ट का खुलासा, कहा- 'निर्देशक ने रोल के बदले रखी साथ सोने की शर्त'

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
mercedes

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
अनीता राज
Bollywood

कभी धर्मेन्द्र से जुड़ा था 80 के दशक की इस एक्ट्रेस का नाम, 58 की उम्र वाली तस्वीर में क्या आप पहचान पाए?

23 दिसंबर 2020

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर संग शादी की खबरों पर आलिया भट्ट ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- 'अभी तो मैं बहुत छोटी हूं'

23 दिसंबर 2020

नववर्ष पर करें जरूर करें होंगी महालक्ष्मी प्रसन्न, मिलेगा सुख - समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद
astrology

नववर्ष पर करें जरूर करें होंगी महालक्ष्मी प्रसन्न, मिलेगा सुख - समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद
कृष्णा श्रॉफ, एबन हायम्स
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन कृष्णा ने ब्रेकअप के सवालों पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, नए ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को लेकर कही ये बात

23 दिसंबर 2020

मधुर भंडारकर
Bollywood

निर्देशक मधुर भंडारकर की ये अगली फिल्म बनेगी लॉकडाउन पर, यूपी की बजाय मुंबई में ही शूटिंग की तैयारी

23 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
किम शर्मा
किम शर्मा - फोटो : instagram/kimsharmaofficial
किम शर्मा
किम शर्मा - फोटो : instagram/kimsharmaofficial
किम शर्मा
किम शर्मा - फोटो : instagram/kimsharmaofficial
किम शर्मा
किम शर्मा - फोटो : instagram/kimsharmaofficial
किम शर्मा
किम शर्मा - फोटो : instagram/kimsharmaofficial
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X