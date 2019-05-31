शहर चुनें

मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में इन सेलेब्रिटीज ने लगाए चार-चांद, सिर्फ इस एक हीरोइन को मिला था न्योता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 10:38 AM IST
oath ceremony
1 of 7
oath ceremony - फोटो : social media
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को दूसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ ली । ये शपथ ग्रहण समारोह दिल्ली के राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित हुआ था। समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने राजनेताओं के अलावा बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्रिटीज को भी न्योता दिया था। मोदी के बुलावे पर बॉलीवुड के मशहूर डायरेक्टर, एक्टर, सिंगर और कॉमेडियन ने शिरकत की । 
oath ceremony
oath ceremony - फोटो : social media
oath ceremony
oath ceremony - फोटो : social media
oath ceremony
oath ceremony - फोटो : social media
कंगना
कंगना - फोटो : Twitter
करण जौहर
करण जौहर - फोटो : Twitter
anupam kher
anupam kher - फोटो : social media
aasha
aasha - फोटो : Twitter
