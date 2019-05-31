मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में इन सेलेब्रिटीज ने लगाए चार-चांद, सिर्फ इस एक हीरोइन को मिला था न्योता

{"_id":"5cf0b6c1bdec22078c3703f6","slug":"kapil-sharma-to-karan-johar-these-bollywood-celebrities-at-pm-narendra-modi-swearing-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
oath ceremony
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf0b6c1bdec22078c3703f6","slug":"kapil-sharma-to-karan-johar-these-bollywood-celebrities-at-pm-narendra-modi-swearing-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
oath ceremony
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf0b6c1bdec22078c3703f6","slug":"kapil-sharma-to-karan-johar-these-bollywood-celebrities-at-pm-narendra-modi-swearing-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
oath ceremony
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf0b6c1bdec22078c3703f6","slug":"kapil-sharma-to-karan-johar-these-bollywood-celebrities-at-pm-narendra-modi-swearing-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
करण जौहर
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5cf0b6c1bdec22078c3703f6","slug":"kapil-sharma-to-karan-johar-these-bollywood-celebrities-at-pm-narendra-modi-swearing-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anupam kher
- फोटो : social media