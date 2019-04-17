रंगोली चंदेल का बड़ा खुलासा, महेश भट्ट ने इस वजह से बहन कंगना रनौत को फेंककर मारी थी चप्पल

{"_id":"5cb6976fbdec22142e74be86","slug":"kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-reveals-mahesh-bhatt-threw-chappal-on-the-actress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kangana ranaut mahesh bhatt
{"_id":"5cb6976fbdec22142e74be86","slug":"kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-reveals-mahesh-bhatt-threw-chappal-on-the-actress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cb6976fbdec22142e74be86","slug":"kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-reveals-mahesh-bhatt-threw-chappal-on-the-actress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kangana ranaut with sister
- फोटो : instagram