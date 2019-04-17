शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   kangana ranaut sister rangoli chandel REVEALS Mahesh Bhatt threw chappal on the actress

रंगोली चंदेल का बड़ा खुलासा, महेश भट्ट ने इस वजह से बहन कंगना रनौत को फेंककर मारी थी चप्पल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 08:34 AM IST
kangana ranaut mahesh bhatt
1 of 7
kangana ranaut mahesh bhatt
कंगना रनौत अपनी फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका' के रिलीज के समय से ही आलिया भट्ट को लेकर विवादित बयान देती आ रही हैं । पिछले दिनों कंगना ने कहा था कि फिल्म 'गली ब्वॉय' में आलिया ने औसत एक्टिंग की थी । उन्होंने एक मुंहफट लड़की का किरदार निभाया था । अब आलिया से उनकी एक्टिंग की तुलना कर उनकी बेइज्जती ना की जाए । 
kangana ranaut rangoli chandel soni razdan mahesh bhatt woh lamhe randeep hooda gully boy manikarnika कंगना रनौत रंगोली चंदेल सोनी राजदान महेश भट्ट वो लम्हे गली ब्वॉय रणदीप हुड्डा मणिकर्णिका
