ऑस्कर जीतने पर गुनीत मोंगा ने रखी पार्टी, शामिल हुए कई बॉलीवुड सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 10:41 AM IST
Guneet Monga, jacqueline fernandez, Divya Dutta
1 of 5
Guneet Monga, jacqueline fernandez, Divya Dutta - फोटो : amar ujala
बीती फरवरी को ऑस्कर 2019 में प्रोड्यूसर गुनीत मोंगा की फिल्म ने बेस्ट डॉक्युमेंट्री 'पीरियड एंड ऑफ सेंटेंस' ने शॉर्ट सब्जेक्ट कैटेगरी में अवॉर्ड जीतकर भारत का मान बढ़ाया। गुनीत ने देश के ग्रामीण इलाकों में माहवारी के समय महिलाओं को होने वाली समस्या और पैड न उपलब्ध होने की सच्चाई बयां करती डॉक्युमेंट्री बनाई थी। 
 
guneet monga jacqueline fernandez kiran rao divya dutta anupama chopra period. end of sentence गुनीत मोंगा जैकलीन फर्नांडिस किरण राव दिव्या दत्ता अनुपमा चोपड़ा ऑस्कर 2019
Guneet Monga, jacqueline fernandez, Divya Dutta
Guneet Monga, jacqueline fernandez, Divya Dutta - फोटो : amar ujala
jacqueline fernandez
jacqueline fernandez - फोटो : social media
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta - फोटो : social media
Anupama Chopra & Kira Rao Share
Anupama Chopra & Kira Rao Share - फोटो : social media
Period End of Sentence
Period End of Sentence - फोटो : file photo
