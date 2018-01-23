बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ: बैकस्टेज राम गोपाल वर्मा के साथ ऐसी हालत में नजर आईं पोर्न स्टार मिया मालकोवा
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 08:59 AM IST
राम गोपाल वर्मा की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' का हाल ही में नया पोस्टर रिलीज हुआ। इस फिल्म में रामू ने पोर्न एक्ट्रेस मिया मालकोवा को लॉन्च किया है। सनी लियोनी के बाद मिया दूसरी पोर्न स्टार हैं जो बॉलीवुड में अपना डेब्यू कर रही हैं।
