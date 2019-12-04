शहर चुनें

five news of Paa Farhan Akhtar Gold Kartik Aaryan Raveena Tandon

कार्तिक के लिए इंस्टाग्राम का ये फिल्टर, जानें क्यों माइनस 130 डिग्री में रहे फरहान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 11:08 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan,Farhan Akhtar
1 of 5
Kartik Aaryan,Farhan Akhtar - फोटो : social media
'पा' ने किए 10 साल पूरे
फिल्म 'पा' में औरो का किरदार अमिताभ की जिदंगी का सबसे उम्दा और अनोखा किरदार रहा। फिल्म में वे अपने ही असली बेटे अभिषेक के बेटे बने। शरीर से बूढ़ा हो चुके बच्चे औरो का रोल अमिताभ ने इतने अच्छे से निभाया कि पहली बार में तो सबके लिए यकीन करना भी मुश्किल था कि ये अमिताभ ही हैं। आज इस फिल्म को रिलीज हुए 10 साल हो चुके हैं। इस खास मौके पर 'पा' फिल्म की मेकिंग से जुड़ा एक वीडियो अभिषेक बच्चन ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा किया है जिसके उनके फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

PAA!! 10 years already. This 1st film I produced. It would not have been possible without the conviction of this mad visionary called R. Balki! Not many know, I didn't want to act in the film ( wasn't convinced about my role) Balki and I were shooting an ad together and he spent the day convincing me. After hours of badgering, in an attempt to just get him to stop - I said yes! It turned out to be such a fun and memorable experience. I'm so glad he had the tenacity and belief in my capabilities to relentlessly pursue me. His conviction in me and his ability to steer me through this journey is something I will never be able to repay him for or thank him enough for. I'm so proud of this film! It would not have been possible to produce this one without the immense help, guidance, support and belief of Wing Commander Ramesh Pulapaka ( our CEO) Sunil Manchanda ( my producing partner and the main man) and Reliance Entertainment. They were all the back bone of this film. The amazing crew. Starting with the great PC sir and Raja sir. Anil Naidu, Sunil Babu, our amazing make-up team, the amazing AD's, Hitendra Ghosh, the costume team and the rest of the unit. To my Auro. My PAA. For having faith in his son to firstly play his father and then allow him to produce an Amitabh Bachchan film!!! To Vidya, Arundhathi ji, Paresh ji and the rest of the cast for being flawless and so supportive. I owe you all so much gratitude ( coz I'm sure I signed all your checks 😉😂). And lastly to the audience for seeing the film and making it such a success. Forever indebted. #10yearsofPaa

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

paa farhan akhtar gold kartik aaryan raveena tandon पा फरहान अख्तर गोल्ड कार्तिक आर्यन रवीना टंडन
Kartik Aaryan,Farhan Akhtar
Kartik Aaryan,Farhan Akhtar - फोटो : social media
Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar - फोटो : instagram
gold film
gold film - फोटो : file photo
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan - फोटो : Social Media
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
