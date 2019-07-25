इस खास तकनीक के जरिए पहले बच्चे को जन्म देंगी जॉन अब्राहम की ये एक्ट्रेस,शादी से पहले बनेंगी मां

{"_id":"5d39cc7d8ebc3e6cbb2a5ad3","slug":"film-desi-boyz-actress-bruna-abdullah-will-gave-birth-her-first-baby-by-water-birth-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
John Abraham and Bruna Abdullah
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d39cc7d8ebc3e6cbb2a5ad3","slug":"film-desi-boyz-actress-bruna-abdullah-will-gave-birth-her-first-baby-by-water-birth-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bruna Abdullah
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d39cc7d8ebc3e6cbb2a5ad3","slug":"film-desi-boyz-actress-bruna-abdullah-will-gave-birth-her-first-baby-by-water-birth-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bruna Abdullah
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d39cc7d8ebc3e6cbb2a5ad3","slug":"film-desi-boyz-actress-bruna-abdullah-will-gave-birth-her-first-baby-by-water-birth-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bruna Abdullah with boyfriend AL
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d39cc7d8ebc3e6cbb2a5ad3","slug":"film-desi-boyz-actress-bruna-abdullah-will-gave-birth-her-first-baby-by-water-birth-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938,\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bruna Abdullah, Allan Fraser
- फोटो : instagram