शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   esha deol congratulate her mother hema malini and brother sunny deol for won in loksabha election

चुनाव में 'जीत' से करीब आया देओल परिवार, पहली बार सौतेली बहन ईशा ने सनी देओल के लिए किया ये ट्वीट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 24 May 2019 10:08 AM IST
sunny deol
1 of 5
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में बीजेपी को शानदार जीत मिली है । पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी एक बार फिर सत्ता संभालने के लिए तैयार हैं । वहीं सनी देओल ने भी गुरदासपुर से जीत हासिल की है । सनी देओल ने पहली बार चुनाव लड़ा और बड़े अंतर से सुनील जाखड़ को मात दी है । 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sunny deol esha deol hema malini dharmendra pm narendra modi gurdaspur mathura pooja deol bjp lok sabha elections lok sabha election 2019 result सनी देओल सनी देओल पत्नी पूजा देओल गुरदासपुर lok sabha election result lok sabha chunav lok sabha election लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव लोकसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट लोकसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट 2019 bjp congres
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

PM Modi biopic poster
Bollywood

PM मोदी की बायोपिक रिलीज होते ही विवेक ने पूछा सवाल, बोले- 'अपना पैसा वसूल करने कहां जाऊं?'

24 मई 2019

sunny deol, shatrughan sinha
Bollywood

LoksabhaElectionResult: जानें किस फिल्म स्टार ने कितने मतों से जीती बाजी, किसे मिली बड़ी हार

24 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Ajay Devgn and PM Modi
Bollywood

चुनाव लड़ने से मना करने वाले 'सिंघम' ने पीएम मोदी को दी बधाई, बोले- 'जनता को पता है क्या सही है'

24 मई 2019

salman khan pm modi
Bollywood

सलमान की पीएम मोदी को बधाई से अर्जुन कपूर की फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

24 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Film Stars
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में चमकी इन 12 स्टार्स की किस्मत, करारी शिकस्त पाने वाले 8 सेलेब्स के नाम भी जान लें

23 मई 2019

Sunny, Hema, Dinesh
Bollywood

Lok Sabha Election : BJP के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़े थे 6 फिल्मी सितारे, 2 की करारी हार

23 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

bollywood stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में जान लीजिए इन 18 स्टार्स की किस्मत का फैसला, 7 की हार तो लगभग तय

23 मई 2019

रोड शो के दौरान उर्मिला मतोंडकर
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में करारी हार मिलती देख उर्मिला मातोंडकर का चढ़ा पारा, ट्वीट कर उतार दिया गुस्सा सारा

23 मई 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
Election 2019

देखिये लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के LIVE परिणाम विस्तार से
विज्ञापन
Film Stars
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों पर इन 11 फिल्म स्टार्स ने किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट, एजाज बोले-निरहुआ के का हाल बा हो?'

23 मई 2019

bollywood
Bollywood

'निरहुआ' ही नहीं इस चुनाव में इन 6 सेलेब्स की हार भी तय, शॉटगन भी हो गए 'खामोश'

23 मई 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
Election 2019

जानिए अपने शहर के लाइव नतीजों की पल-पल की खबर
नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में इस हीरोइन ने हासिल की बड़ी जीत, ऐसा रहा फिल्मों से राजनीति तक का सफर

24 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में उतरे इन फिल्मी स्टार्स ने मारी बाजी, ये 2 खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस भी शामिल

24 मई 2019

akhilesh yadav, nirahua
Bollywood

आजमगढ़ में अखिलेश को टक्कर नहीं दे पा रहे 'निरहुआ', पहले चुनाव में ही हार के कगार पर

23 मई 2019

sunny deol
Bollywood

सनी देओल ने सालों तक पत्नी पूजा को विदेश में छिपाकर रखा, इस एक्ट्रेस ने खोल दी थी सारी सच्चाई

23 मई 2019

prakash raj
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव में हार से झुंझलाए प्रकाश राज ने किया ट्वीट- 'मोदी की जीत मेरे मुंह पर करारा तमाचा है'

23 मई 2019

Rahul Gandhi
Bollywood

हार का सदमा झेल रही कांग्रेस पार्टी को सुनने चाहिए ये 5 गाने, मिलेगा सुकून

23 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने बीजेपी और पीएम मोदी को दी जीत की बधाई, कहा-'हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं'

24 मई 2019

sunny deol pm modi
Bollywood

चुनाव नतीजों में बढ़त हासिल करते ही आया सनी देओल का ऐसा बयान, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

23 मई 2019

Sunny Leone, Sunny Deol
Bollywood

लाइव शो में सनी देओल को सनी लियोनी कह बैठा टीवी एंकर तो एक्ट्रेस ने किया ट्वीट-कितने मिले वोट?

23 मई 2019

aishwarya rai
Bollywood

विवेक ओबेरॉय के ट्वीट के बाद ऐश्वर्या राय ने शेयर की तस्वीर, अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी किया ये कमेंट

23 मई 2019

आजम खान जया प्रदा
Bollywood

10 रुपए फीस लेने वाली जया प्रदा ने खड़ी की 28 करोड़ की संपत्ति, बाहुबली आजम खान को भी दी टक्कर

23 मई 2019

Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की जीत को अपने मुंह पर तमाचा बताने पर ट्रोल हुए प्रकाश राज, स्वरा को भी यूजर्स की खरी-खरी

23 मई 2019

sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
Esha Deol, Radhya
Esha Deol, Radhya - फोटो : social media
सनी देओल
सनी देओल
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : instagram
sunny deol pm modi
sunny deol pm modi
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

त्राल में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, मारा गया आतंकी जाकिर मूसा साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें।

24 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:25

सपा ने खोई कन्नौज की सीट तो हेमा और साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने दर्ज की रिकॉर्ड जीत

24 मई 2019

मोदी 2:39

जीत के बाद गरजे मोदी- 2 से अब दोबारा आ गए, लेकिन संस्कार नहीं छोड़ेंगे

24 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 41:29

जीत के बाद पीएम मोदी का पहला भाषण, कहा बदनीयत से नहीं करूंगा कोई काम

24 मई 2019

भाजपा 1:21

17 राज्यों में मिला कांग्रेस को शून्य, अपने ही राज्य में तरसे

23 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.