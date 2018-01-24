अपना शहर चुनें

पद्मावत की स्क्रीनिंग में क्यों 5 साल पुराना सूट पहनकर पहुंची दीपिका, वजह जान लीजिए

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 02:02 PM IST
फिल्म पद्मावत में बेशक दीपिका पादुकोण ने बेहिसाब गहनों और खूबसूरत साड़ियों से लाखों लोगों का दिल जीत लिया हो लेकिन कई मौकों पर दीपिका अपने कपड़े रिपीट करने से परहेज नहीं करती हैं। कल रात जब दीपिका अपनी फिल्म पद्मावत की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग पर पहुंची तो उन्हें देखकर पुरानी यादें ताजा हो गईं।
