रंगोली चंदेल के खिलाफ केस दर्ज और कोरोना प्रभावितों की मदद करेंगे करण जौहर, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 05:50 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल अपने बयानों और ट्वीट्स की वजह से हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। गुरुवार को रंगोली का ट्विटर अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर दिया गया। बीते दिनों मुरादाबाद में हुई घटना के बाद रंगोली ने एक विवादित ट्वीट किया था। रंगोली के इस ट्वीट पर कई लोगों ने आपत्ति जताई। जिसके बाद ट्विटर इंडिया ने उनका अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर दिया गया। अब इस ट्वीट के चलते रंगोली के खिलाफ पुलिस में शिकायत भी दर्ज हो गई है।

रंगोली चंदेल के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई शिकायत, सुजैन खान की बहन फराह ने लिखा कंगना रनौत को खुला पत्र

 
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut sister rangoli chandel karan johar coronavirus arshad warsi babita phogat swara bhaskar
 
Arshad Warsi
Bollywood

14 साल की उम्र में ही अनाथ हो गए थे अरशद वारसी, घर-घर जाकर बेचते थे लिपस्टिक और नेल पॉलिश

19 अप्रैल 2020

karan johar
Bollywood

गरीबों की मदद के लिए करण जौहर ने किया बड़ा एलान, पीएम केयर्स के अलावा इन संस्थाओं में भी देंगे सहायता राशि

19 अप्रैल 2020

Richa Chadda
Bollywood

कोरोना से जंग में अब मिला अभिनेत्री ऋचा चड्ढा का साथ, जरूरतमंदों के लिए कर रही हैं भोजन की व्यवस्था

19 अप्रैल 2020

Babita Phogat and Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर के सवाल पर 'दंगल गर्ल' ने दिया करारा जवाब, बोलीं- 'सबसे आगे जाहिल जमाती ही क्यों...'

19 अप्रैल 2020

Dipika Chikhalia
Television

पीएम मोदी के बाद रामायण की सीता ने अटल बिहारी के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर, बोलीं- 'इस महान शख्स से...'

19 अप्रैल 2020

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में अमिताभ बच्चन को याद आया पुराना वक्त, बोले- वो भी क्या दिन थे...

19 अप्रैल 2020

