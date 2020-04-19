रंगोली चंदेल के खिलाफ केस दर्ज और कोरोना प्रभावितों की मदद करेंगे करण जौहर, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5e9b99298ebc3e774252e4e2","slug":"complain-file-against-kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-and-karan-johar-announce-contributions-enetretainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9b99298ebc3e774252e4e2","slug":"complain-file-against-kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-and-karan-johar-announce-contributions-enetretainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Babita Phogat and Swara Bhaskar
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9b99298ebc3e774252e4e2","slug":"complain-file-against-kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-and-karan-johar-announce-contributions-enetretainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arshad Warsi
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9b99298ebc3e774252e4e2","slug":"complain-file-against-kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-and-karan-johar-announce-contributions-enetretainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajaz Khan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e9b99298ebc3e774252e4e2","slug":"complain-file-against-kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-and-karan-johar-announce-contributions-enetretainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
karan johar
- फोटो : Social Media