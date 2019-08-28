शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bollywood first sex simble and actress item girl helen relation with salman, she faces starvation

कौन हैं हेलन, क्या है सलमान के साथ उनके रिश्ते का सच, कैसे बन गईं वो बॉलीवुड की 'महबूबा'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 07:09 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो
सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर 'हेलन' एक ऐसा नाम हैं जिन्हें कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकता है। हेलेन को अगर पहली आइटम गर्ल कहा जाए तो गलत नहीं होगा। भारतीय सिनेमा में आइटम सॉन्ग पर डांस करने की शुरुआत हेलन ने ही की थी। एंग्लो इंडियन हेलन जब तक फिल्मों में रहीं अपना स्टारडम बनाकर रखा। फिल्मों में तो आपने हेलन को खूब देखा होगा लेकिन आज हम आपको निजी जिंदगी की ऐसी असलियत बताएंगे जहां सिर्फ अंधेरा था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
salman khan helen
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

salman khan, katrina kaif
Bollywood

भूलकर भी फिल्मों में हीरोइनों को KISS नहीं करते सलमान खान, इसके पीछे की वजह भी जान लें

28 अगस्त 2019

Ibrahim, Sara and Amrita
Bollywood

सारा और इब्राहिम को नहीं, इसे सबसे ज्यादा प्यार करती हैं मां अमृता, बेटी ने खुद किया खुलासा

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
साक्षी चोपड़ा और रामांनद सागर
Bollywood

काफी बोल्ड है रामानंद सागर की पड़पोती साक्षी चोपड़ा, शाहरुख खान के बेटे से है ये कनेक्शन

28 अगस्त 2019

Manyata Dutt, Malaika and Radhika
Bollywood

फिर बिना मेकअप के दिखाई दीं मलाइका, ये 5 सेलेब्स भी जब ऐसे आए सामने तो पहचानना था मुश्किल

28 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Singer Ranu
Bollywood

हिमेश के बाद अब इस सिंगर ने रानू मंडल को दिया बड़ा ऑफर, कभी स्टेशन पर मांगती थी भीख

28 अगस्त 2019

Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi and Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

नोरा सहित 7 अभिनेत्रियां हो चुकीं Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, शिल्पा की तो क्रूज पर उड़ने से बची थी ड्रेस

28 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

नागार्जुन, तब्बू
Bollywood

शादीशुदा होने के बावजूद इस एक्टर से 15 साल तक रहा तब्बू का अफेयर, फिर इस वजह से हुए अलग

28 अगस्त 2019

arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन-मलाइका की इस फोटो को देख बोलीं फराह खान, 'अब तुम दोनों ने ये भी शुरू कर दिया'

28 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
ranu mondal
Bollywood

रेलवे स्टेशन से स्टेज तक पहुंचीं रानू मंडल, ऐसा गाना गाया कि तालियों से गूंज उठा हॉल

28 अगस्त 2019

Karan Deol and Sunny Deol
Bollywood

करण देओल ने पहली बार कबूला, पापा सनी के सामने किसिंग सीन करते हुए कैसी हुई थी हालत?

28 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
salman khan
Bollywood

'इंशाअल्लाह' के बंद होते ही सलमान ने इंस्टा पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लिखा-'now chilling'

28 अगस्त 2019

Mehwish Hayat
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने आलिया समेत पूरे बॉलीवुड पर उठाया सवाल, बोली-'हमें गाली देते हैं और...'

28 अगस्त 2019

अर्जुन कपूर और मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

अर्जुन संग बिना मेकअप तस्वीरें शेयर करते ही ट्रोल हुईं मलाइका, यूजर्स बोले-'करियर खत्म न करो'

28 अगस्त 2019

Rohit Shetty and Satte Pe Satta film poster
Bollywood

रोहित शेट्टी को अब तक नहीं मिले 'सत्ते पे सत्ता' के रीमेक राइट्स, अब बनाएंगे ये फिल्म

28 अगस्त 2019

shaktimaan
Bollywood

14 साल बाद लौट रहा है 'शक्तिमान', इस बार मुकेश खन्ना नहीं ये अभिनेता निभाएगा किरदार

28 अगस्त 2019

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल के साथ डांस करते हुए Oops मोमेंट का शिकार होते कैसे बचीं नोरा फतेही? देखें वीडियो

28 अगस्त 2019

शिल्पा शिंदे
Bollywood

कार्ड छपने के बाद होते-होते रह गई थी शिल्पा की शादी, करवाचौथ के दो दिन पहले तोड़ दिया था रिश्ता

28 अगस्त 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

पहचानिए कौन है ये बच्चा? जो बड़ा होकर बना बॉलीवुड का सबसे बड़ा स्टार

28 अगस्त 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Bollywood

निक जोनस को अकेला देख मजाक उड़ाने लगे थे यूजर्स, अब प्रियंका ने दिया करारा जवाब

28 अगस्त 2019

nick jonas
Bollywood

निक की इस फोटो के देख यूजर क्यों कह रहे 'बेचारा', वजह भी है मजेदार

28 अगस्त 2019

Aamir Khan and PM Modi
Bollywood

पीएम की इस मुहिम का आमिर खान ने किया था समर्थन, उनके ट्वीट पर मोदी ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

28 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

लंदन की सड़कों से मां के साथ अक्षय कुमार का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, यूजर्स बोले-'हमें आप पर गर्व है'

28 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
हेलेन
हेलेन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Helen
Helen - फोटो : news18
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
helen
helen - फोटो : helen
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

रानू मंडल का गाना हिट होते ही सामने आ गए नकलची

रानू तेरी मेरी कहानी (Teri Meri Kahani) गाना गाकर हिट हो गई हैं और अब लोगों ने उनके गाने पर नकल भी करनी शुरू कर दी है। सोशल मीडिया साइट्स पर कई ऐसे वीडियो शेयर किए जा रहे हैं जो रानू के गाने पर बने हैं...आप भी देखिए....

28 अगस्त 2019

रिश्वत का वीडियो 3:23

थानेदार ने प्री वेडिंग शूट में पहनी वर्दी, मंगेतर ने दी रिश्वत और बाद में मिला नोटिस

28 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 2:27

विदेश में बैन हैं देश में बिक रहीं ये दवाइयां

28 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी 3:52

कश्मीर पर राहुल का बयान बना पाक का हथियार, भाजपा ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने देश को दिए बहुत जख्म

28 अगस्त 2019

watch business and technology news in a click including Facebook new App 1:10

सस्ते लोन से लेकर Facebook के नए एप तक, यहां देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

28 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited