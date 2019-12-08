अरहान की शादी और बच्चे की बात सुन टूट गईं रश्मि देसाई, सोशल मीडिया यूजर बोले- 'हिम्मत मत हारो'

Today I understand why Salman always used to bash and guide Rashami. Cause he told woh unko hi samjhate hai jo samajhne layak hai. And today he was no a host he was a brother who cared for a girl whom he has known since many years ans trying to save her life.#StayStrongRashami— Rashami for BB13 💞 (@rashamiholic) December 7, 2019
Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for whatever you did today.— Bhumika ✷ (@bhumika__maru) December 7, 2019
This was very important and needed to be addressed ASAP.
I really hope Rashami doesn't come into this idiot's sweet talks now and closes his chapter.#RashamiDesai you deserve BETTER.#StayStrongRashami #BB13 #BiggBoss13