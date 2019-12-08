अरहान की शादी और बच्चे की बात सुन टूट गईं रश्मि देसाई, सोशल मीडिया यूजर बोले- 'हिम्मत मत हारो'

शहर चुनें

bigg boss 13

bigg boss
1 of 5
bigg boss - फोटो : social media
बिग बॉस 13 में वीकेंड का वार में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है । अरहान खान ने रश्मि देसाई को घर के अंदर ही प्रपोज किया था । दोनों की बात शादी तक भी पहुंच गई । शनिवार को जब सलमान खान आए तो उन्होंने अरहान की पोल खाेल दी । सलमान ने रश्मि को बताया कि अरहान की शादी हो चुकी है और उनका एक बच्चा भी है ।
 

 

 
bigg boss rashami desai salman khan
bigg boss
bigg boss - फोटो : social media
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai - फोटो : twitter
Arhaan, Rashami and Salman Khan
Arhaan, Rashami and Salman Khan - फोटो : twitter
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai - फोटो : voot
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai - फोटो : voot
