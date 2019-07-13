शहर चुनें

भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार रवि किशन ने साधा राहुल गांधी पर निशाना, बोले- 'वो राजनीति में सीरियस नहीं हैं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 07:10 PM IST
रवि किशन, राहुल गांधी
1 of 5
रवि किशन, राहुल गांधी - फोटो : Twitter
भोजपुरी फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार और उत्तर प्रदेश की गोरखपुर लोकसभा सीट से सांसद रविकिशन ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा है। रवि किशन ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने गरीबों का हक मारा है। भाजपा द्वारा पैसे लेकर इस्तीफे दिलवाने वाले कांग्रेस के आरोप पर रवि किशन ने कहा कि ये मोदी मैजिक है। लोग स्वयं इस्तीफा देकर भाजपा में शामिल हो रहे हैं। बता दें रवि किशन भाजपा में शामिल होने से पहले कांग्रेस पार्टी में थे। 2014 में रवि किशन कांग्रेस के टिकट पर अपने गृह जनपद जौनपुर की लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़े थे। हालांकि रवि किशन चुनाव हार गए थे।
रवि किशन राहुल गांधी
