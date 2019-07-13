भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार रवि किशन ने साधा राहुल गांधी पर निशाना, बोले- 'वो राजनीति में सीरियस नहीं हैं'

{"_id":"5d29dda18ebc3e6cf60c75dc","slug":"bhojpuri-super-star-ravi-kishan-says-rahul-gandhi-is-not-serious-in-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0935\u094b \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रवि किशन, राहुल गांधी
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5d29dda18ebc3e6cf60c75dc","slug":"bhojpuri-super-star-ravi-kishan-says-rahul-gandhi-is-not-serious-in-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0935\u094b \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
भाजपा के सांसद रवि किशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d29dda18ebc3e6cf60c75dc","slug":"bhojpuri-super-star-ravi-kishan-says-rahul-gandhi-is-not-serious-in-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0935\u094b \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रवि किशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला