रिलीज से एक दिन पहले फिर विवादों में आई 'बाला', आयुष्मान की फिल्म पर लगा चोरी का आरोप

{"_id":"5dc26c698ebc3e5af0351810","slug":"ayushmann-khurrana-new-film-bala-has-landed-in-new-trouble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 '\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ayushmann Khurrana
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5dc26c698ebc3e5af0351810","slug":"ayushmann-khurrana-new-film-bala-has-landed-in-new-trouble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 '\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dc26c698ebc3e5af0351810","slug":"ayushmann-khurrana-new-film-bala-has-landed-in-new-trouble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 '\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ayushmann khurrana
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5dc26c698ebc3e5af0351810","slug":"ayushmann-khurrana-new-film-bala-has-landed-in-new-trouble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908 '\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e', \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'बाला' में आयुष्मान खुराना
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया