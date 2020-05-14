शहर चुनें

Anupam Kher Reply To Shashi Tharoor and Deepika Chikhalia On Her Return To Active Politics entertainment news

शशि थरूर से भिड़े अनुपम खेर और राजनीति में लौटने को तैयार दीपिका चिखलिया, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 07:28 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को देश की जनता को संबोधित करते हुए 20 लाख करोड़ रुपये के विशेष आर्थिक पैकेज की घोषणा की। कई लोगों ने पीएम के इस एलान पर खुशी जताई तो कुछ के लिए ये विरोध का डमरू बन गया। विपक्ष के कई नेताओं इसकी तुलना 15 लाख रुपये वाले वादे से कर दी। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर ने 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत' को 'मेक इन इंडिया' की री-पैकेजिंग करार दे दिया जिसके बाद अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने उन्हें अपने अंदाज में जवाब दिया।

पीएम मोदी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान पर शशि थरूर ने कसा तंज तो अनुपम खेर बोले- टुकड़ों पर बिके हुए लोग

 
anupam kher shashi tharoor deepika chikhalia anushka sharma arjun rampal gabriella demetriades archana puran singh
 
