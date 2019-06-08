शहर चुनें

अजित की विश्वासम ने तोड़ा साउथ की सभी फिल्मों का रिकॉर्ड,कलेक्शन 200 करोड़ के पार

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 08 Jun 2019 11:04 AM IST
Viswasam
Viswasam
साउथ के सुपरस्टार्स में लोकप्रियता के मामले में इन दिनों तमिल अभिनेता अजित नंबर वन चल रहे हैं। इस साल रिलीज हुई उनकी फिल्म विश्वासम ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दो सौ करोड़ रुपये का कारोबार करते हुए साउथ की इस साल की सबसे बड़ी हिट फिल्म होने का तमगा हासिल कर लिया है। 
