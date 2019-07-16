शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   aamna sharif birthday special now she is busy in her family

इन दो एक्टर को डेट कर चुकी हैं टीवी की 'कशिश', 6 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में करने जा रहीं वापसी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 11:52 AM IST
aamna sharif
1 of 6
aamna sharif - फोटो : social media
टीवी में 'कहीं तो होगा' सीरियल की कशिश तो आपको याद ही होगी । आज कशिश यानी आमना शरीफ का बर्थडे है । आमना ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत टीवी सीरियल से की थी।  इस सीरियल में लीड रोल कर कशिश ने दर्शकों का दिल जीत लिया था। एक-दो सीरियल में काम करने के बाद आमना ने कुछ फिल्मों में भी काम किया । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
aamna sharif kashish rajeev khandelwal amit kapoor aamna sharif son kahin to hoga आमना शरीफ कशिश राजीव खंडेलवाल कहीं तो होगा अमित कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

परेश रावल के बाद बिग बी ने भी उठाए ICC के नियम पर सवाल, जोक शेयर कर सुपर ओवर रूल का उड़ाया मजाक

16 जुलाई 2019

rajeev sen, charu asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता के छोटे भाई की शादी को पूरा हुआ एक महीना, इन 10 तस्वीरों को तो अब तक नहीं देखा होगा

16 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
mira rajput
Bollywood

मीरा राजपूत का ये बैग है लाखों का, सेल में हो गया बेहद सस्ता

16 जुलाई 2019

Jackie Shroff
Bollywood

'वॉर' का टीजर देख भावुक हुए जैकी, बताया- कैसे 3 साल के टाइगर को कैसे संभालते थे ऋतिक

16 जुलाई 2019

गुरु पूर्णिमा पर शिरडी सांई को महाप्रसाद चढ़ाने का आखिरी अवसर- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

गुरु पूर्णिमा पर शिरडी सांई को महाप्रसाद चढ़ाने का आखिरी अवसर- 16 जुलाई 2019
salman khan
Bollywood

शूटिंग के लिए पहुंचे सलमान खान को भीड़ ने घेरा, एक्टर को देखते ही किया ये काम

16 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

शादी के डेढ़ साल बाद अनुष्का ने खोला सीक्रेट, इंटरव्यू में बताया क्यों की थी कम उम्र में शादी?

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Aamna Sharif
Bollywood

B'day Spl: पति के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया करियर, शादी के बाद अपनाया हिंदू धर्म

16 जुलाई 2019

hrithik roshan
Bollywood

ऋतिक के 'वॉर' लुक पर बने मजेदार मीम्स, यूजर ने विश्व कप में भारत-पाकिस्तान से की तुलना

16 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
विज्ञापन
arunima ghosh
Bollywood

फेक अकाउंट बना एक्ट्रेस के लिए भद्दे कमेंट लिख रहा था शख्स, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

16 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

पति निक के साथ झूमती दिखीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, जोनस ब्रदर का गाना गाते हुए वीडियो वायरल

16 जुलाई 2019

गुरु पूर्णिमा पर शिरडी सांई को महाप्रसाद चढ़ाने का आखिरी अवसर- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

गुरु पूर्णिमा पर शिरडी सांई को महाप्रसाद चढ़ाने का आखिरी अवसर- 16 जुलाई 2019
farah khan party
Bollywood

फराह खान की पार्टी में ऋतिक और भूमि समेत इन सितारों ने लगाई महफिल, देखेें अंदर की तस्वीरें

16 जुलाई 2019

Ajaz Khan
Bollywood

साक्षी मिश्रा के सपोर्ट में आए एजाज खान, बोले- बस इस काम को कभी मत करना

16 जुलाई 2019

Anushka, Katrina
Bollywood

कटरीना कैफ का बर्थडे और शादी पर अनुष्का शर्मा के खुलासे सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

16 जुलाई 2019

sakshi mishra, payal rohtagi
Bollywood

भाजपा विधायक की बेटी साक्षी पर भड़कीं पायल रोहतगी, बोलीं- 'शादी के नाम पर कर रही राजनीति'

15 जुलाई 2019

the kapil sharma show
Bollywood

साली को देखते ही शक्ति कपूर ने सुनाई ऐसी शायरी, कपिल के सामने बोलीं- 'ऐसे ही बहन को फंसाया'

15 जुलाई 2019

Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

मनाली की खाऊ गली में मिलीं जान्हवी कपूर, अब शुरू की आगरा के पेठों पर रिसर्च

16 जुलाई 2019

Malini Awasthi
Bollywood

साक्षी मिश्रा मामले को लेकर मालिनी अवस्थी ने दी लड़कियों को सलाह, कहा- जीवन साथी चुनो लेकिन...

15 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉटल कैप चैलेंज पूरा करते ही ट्रोल हुए सलमान खान, यूजर बोला- ये कैसा मुसलमान है?

15 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

लंबाई में हीरो को मात देती हैं ये 8 अभिनेत्रियां, सबसे लंबी का नाम जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

15 जुलाई 2019

परेश रावल, धोनी
Bollywood

परेश रावल ने उठाए ICC के नियम पर सवाल, बोले- धोनी के ग्लव्स बदलवाने के बजाय सुपर ओवर का रूल बदलो

15 जुलाई 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

'बैडमैन' के साथ कटरीना ने दो घंटे तक की थी लिपलॉक सीन की प्रैक्टिस, बाद में हुई जबरदस्त कंट्रोवर्सी

15 जुलाई 2019

pooja batra nawwab shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा की शादी की पहली तस्वीर, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई लवस्टोरी और क्यों गुपचुप करनी पड़ी शादी

15 जुलाई 2019

aamna sharif
aamna sharif - फोटो : social media
aamna sharif
aamna sharif - फोटो : social media
Aamna Sharif
Aamna Sharif - फोटो : instagram
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
kahin to hoga
kahin to hoga - फोटो : file photo
rajeev khandelwal
rajeev khandelwal - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

औचक निरीक्षण पर निकले सांसद रवि किशन, नंगे पैर पानी में उतरे

सोमवार को देवरिया बाईपास रोड का गोरखपुर सांसद रवि किशन ने औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान मौके पर मौजूद अधिकारियों की जमकर क्लास लगाई।

16 जुलाई 2019

इंग्लैंड खिलाड़ी 3:04

अपने दम पर चैम्पियन नहीं बनी इंग्लैंड, इन विदेशी खिलाड़ियों ने दिलाया खिताब

16 जुलाई 2019

एनआईए 2:41

और पावरफुल होगी NIA, वोटिंग के बाद लोकसभा में NIA संशोधित विधेयक 2019 बिल पास

15 जुलाई 2019

अहमदाबाद 1:26

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में झूला टूटने का खौफनाक वीडियो, डेढ़ महीने में दूसरी बार हुआ है हादसा

15 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 3:50

जानिए कलराज मिश्र और आचार्य देवव्रत के राज्यपाल बनने तक का राजनीतिक सफर

15 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited