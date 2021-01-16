शहर चुनें
राजीव गांधी अस्पताल: कर्मचारियों में दिखी जागरूकता की कमी, पहले दिन केवल 45 लोगों को लगी वैक्सीन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 09:00 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस का टीकाकरण शुरू होने के बाद शनिवार को दिल्ली के राजीव गांधी सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल में सबसे ज्यादा हलचल देखने को मिली। ताहिरपुर स्थित इस अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों ने टीका लगवाने से इनकार कर दिया। काफी समझाने के बाद भी जब कर्मचारी टीका लगवाने के लिए नहीं आए तो प्रबंधन को दोबारा कर्मचारियों की सूची बनानी पड़ी और फिर टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम शुरू हुआ। 


 
city & states delhi corona vaccine

