पिता की मौत की सूचना के बाद भी आधे घंटे तक बैठक करते रहे सीएम योगी, नम थी आंखें, निभाया राजधर्म

{"_id":"5e9d81908ebc3ed58c5c2fcb","slug":"up-cm-yogi-adityanath-kept-on-meeting-even-after-hearing-his-father-anand-singh-bisht-demise-news-in-delhi-aiims-on-covid-19","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0928\u092e \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
सीएम योगी और उनके माता-पिता। (File)
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिता
सीएम योगी और उनके पिता। (फाइल)
अफसरों के साथ बैठक करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
