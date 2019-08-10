शहर चुनें

जीबी रोड: यहां कोठे के बंद कमरों में पनपता है प्यार, मानने को कोई नहीं तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 07:07 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
1 of 7
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
मोढ़ेनुमा पत्थर पर थकी-हारी सी बैठी उस महिला की उनींदी आंखों के नीचे काले घेरे थे और आंखें जैसे चेहरे के अंदर धंसी जा रही थीं। वो शायद कुछ चबा रही थीं, अभी मेरे सवाल पूरे नहीं हुए थे कि वो बीच में ही बोल पड़ीं, "कोठेवाली से कौन प्यार करता है मैडम? कोई प्यार करेगा तो हम यहां बैठे रहेंगे क्या?" इतना कहकर उन्होंने मुझे बैठने का इशारा किया और मैं उनके बगल में जमीन पर ही बैठकर बातें करने लगी। सड़क के किनारे एक संकरी सी जगह में कई औरतें थोड़ी-थोड़ी दूरी पर बैठी हुई थीं। गली और मेन रोड के बीच जो थोड़ी सी जगह बची थी वहां पैदल चलने वाले आ-जा रहे थे। मैं दिल्ली की जीबी रोड पर बसे उस इलाके में थी जहां औरतें जिस्म का सौदा कर दो वक्त के खाने का जुगाड़ करती हैं। यहां आने से पहले मुझे 'जरा संभलकर' और 'सतर्क' होकर बातचीत करने की सलाहें मिली थीं। मैं भी अपनी तरफ से पूरी सतर्कता बरत रही थी। मैं जानना चाहती थी कि जिन औरतों के पास लोग सिर्फ सेक्स के लिए आते हैं, उनकी जिंदगी में प्यार जैसा कोई एहसास है भी या नहीं। मैंने सोचा था कि किसी ऐसी जगह पर जा रही हूं जहां रंग-बिरंगी झालरें और बत्तियां होंगी, जैसा कि हिंदी फिल्मों में दिखाया जाता है लेकिन वहां ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं दिखा।
gb road delhi delhi police brothel racket
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
