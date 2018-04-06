शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   know what bishnoi society says on salman khan sentence to 5 year jail in blackbuck poaching case

...पहली बार हिरण ने किया ‘टाइगर’ का शिकार, अब सलमान को अंदाजा होगा कि जुर्म करने की होती है सजा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 01:20 PM IST
salman khan
1 of 5
काला हिरण शिकार मामले में अभिनेता सलमान खान को निचली अदालत के 5 साल की सजा के आदेश के बाद सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने जमकर घेरा। फेसबुक, ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने सलमान को हैशटैग करते हुए खूब कमेंट्स किए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
salman khan blackbuck poaching bail plea

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

shani dev
Dehradun

जल्द शनि हो जाएंगे वक्री, यहां जानिए किन राशियों पर अच्छा तो किन पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

6 अप्रैल 2018

protest
Dehradun

अगस्त्यमुनि: युवकों ने लड़की को छेड़ा तो गुस्साए लोगों ने लगा दी कई दुकानों में आग, भारी फोर्स तैनात

6 अप्रैल 2018

ड्राइविंग
Chandigarh

लाइसेंस या RC घर छूट गया तो डोंट वरी, चालान नहीं कटेगा...बस एक ये काम कर लेना

6 अप्रैल 2018

road theft
Delhi NCR

योगी के यूपी का ऐसा हाल, रातोंरात चोरी हो गई 300 मीटर लंबी सड़क

6 अप्रैल 2018

ram rahim
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा का एक ऐसा राज आया सामने, पुलिस भी हैरान है जानकर

6 अप्रैल 2018

two years child died in lucknow
Lucknow

नाना की जेब में मासूम के शव को ले जाने के लिए नहीं थी फूटी कौड़ी, इन लोगों ने दिया साथ

6 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन
Dehradun

सेल्फी लेते वक्त डिस्बैलेंस हुई नाव तो नहर में गिर पड़े भाजपा विधायक और फिर...

6 अप्रैल 2018

lalu's son tej pratap will marry with aishwarya rai on next month
Bihar

राबड़ी देवी की पसंद है ऐश्वर्या, दिल्ली में की है पढ़ाई, जानें कौन है तेज प्रताप की दुल्हनियां

6 अप्रैल 2018

rishikesh
Dehradun

गर्मियों में घूमने के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा विदेश, सस्ते में यहां कीजिए मजा...

6 अप्रैल 2018

indian railways
Delhi NCR

IRCTC के तत्काल टिकट बुकिंग व रिफंड के वो 5 नियम जो आपके लिए जानना है जरूरी

6 अप्रैल 2018

Snowfall in badrinath
Dehradun

600 वर्ष बाद बदलेगा बदरीनाथ धाम का छत्र, इस परिवार को मिलेगा छत्र सेवा का सौभाग्य

6 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

विदेशी छोरे से शादी करने को तैयार हुई सपना चौधरी, YouTube पर वीडियो वायरल

6 अप्रैल 2018

amanmani tripathi and sara singh
Delhi NCR

हीरोइन बनने की ख्वाहिश रखने वाली इस लड़की का अमनमणि त्रिपाठी ने किया वो हाल, पुलिस के भी छूटे पसीने

6 अप्रैल 2018

sbi
Delhi NCR

अगर आपके SBI अकाउंट में नहीं होगा इतना मिनिमम बैलेंस तो भरनी पड़ेगी पेनाल्टी, पढ़ें नए नियम

5 अप्रैल 2018

त्रिशनीत अरोड़ा
Chandigarh

छोटी उम्र में Forbs की लिस्ट में पहुंचा 8वीं फेल ये लड़का, ऐसे कमाता है करोड़ों रुपये

6 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी, बीजेपी सरकार के कार्यक्रम में आई महिला
Kanpur

महिला रोते हुए बोली- बीजेपी वाले साहब आए थे बोले.. आओगी तो बिटिया की शादी के लिए रुपया मिलेगा 

6 अप्रैल 2018

बच्चे को उठाने की कोशिश
Chandigarh

शर्मनाकः 6 महीने के बच्चे के साथ पति-पत्नी ने कर दिया कुछ ऐसा, देखने वाले रो पड़े

6 अप्रैल 2018

call girl
Delhi NCR

जब कॉलगर्ल लेकर ससुराल पहुंच गया दामाद, लात-घूसों और डंडों से जमकर हुआ स्वागत

6 अप्रैल 2018

indian army
Dehradun

यहां सेना भर्ती के लिए आए युवाओं के साथ इस तरह हो रहा फ्रॉड, पढ़कर हैरान रह जाएंगे

6 अप्रैल 2018

epfo
Dehradun

PF धारकों के लिए EPFO उठाने जा रहा है ये बड़े कदम, जिसके बाद सैलरी हो जाएगी कम

6 अप्रैल 2018

cooking oil sample fail sirmour Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

इन ब्रैंडेड कुकिंग ऑयल के सैंपल फेल, मिली ऐसी चीज खाएंगे तो मर जाएंगे

5 अप्रैल 2018

आधार कार्ड
Chandigarh

Aadhaar कार्ड को लेकर लिया गया बड़ा फैसला, जरूर पढ़ लीजिए, राहत मिलेगी

6 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
salman khan
salman khan
salman khan
salman khan

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.