गाजियाबाद: अंत्येष्टि के बाद गैलरी में मौन धारण करने के लिए जमा हुए थे लोग, ऊपर से आ गिरी 18 लोगों पर 'मौत'

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 03:28 PM IST
गाजियाबाद हादसा
गाजियाबाद हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद जिले में रविवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया है। मुरादनगर के श्मशान घाट परिसर में गैलरी की छत गिर जाने के कारण 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। कई लोग अभी भी दबे हुए हैं, जबकि कई लोगों को मलबे से निकालकर अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है।
गाजियाबाद हादसा
श्मशान घाट हादसा: आत्मा की शांति के लिए मौन खड़े थे लोग, कुछ पलों में हुआ ऐसा हादसा, मलबे में दफन हुईं 18 जिंदगियां

