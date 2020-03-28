शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन में जन्मे बेटे का नाम रखा कोरोना कुमार, जानें आखिर क्यों पिता ने लिया यह फैसला

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, सोहना(गुरुग्राम), Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 06:43 PM IST
बच्चे का नाम रखा कोरोना कुमार
बच्चे का नाम रखा कोरोना कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस को देश व दुनिया से खत्म करने के लिए विश्वभर में प्रयास जारी हैं। वहीं सोहना में एक महिला को पुत्र रत्न की प्राप्ति होने पर नवजात का नाम कोरोना कुमार रखा है। कोरोना नाम रखने के बाद ही यह बच्चा लोगों में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।
