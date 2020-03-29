शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
तस्वीरें: मददगारों के हाथ बने भूखों का सहारा, एक फोन कॉल पर घर-घर जाकर पुलिस कर रही मदद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 29 Mar 2020 08:04 AM IST
बुजुर्ग की मदद करता दिल्ली पुलिस का जवान
बुजुर्ग की मदद करता दिल्ली पुलिस का जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस से संकट की घड़ी में पुलिस ने लोगों की बखूबी मदद कर रही है। पुलिस हर तबके की मदद के लिए आगे आई है। दिल्ली पुलिस के इस कार्य को देखते हुए राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2018 में भारत को स्वर्ण मेडल दिला चुकीं इंटरनेशनल टेबल टेनिस प्लेयर मनिका बत्रा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शनिवार को एक वीडियो जारी कर पुलिस कर्मियों का हौसला बढ़ाया। 
 
