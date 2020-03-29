तस्वीरें: मददगारों के हाथ बने भूखों का सहारा, एक फोन कॉल पर घर-घर जाकर पुलिस कर रही मदद

{"_id":"5e8001ff8ebc3e774c035860","slug":"coronavirus-lockdown-in-delhi-police-help-on-a-phone-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092e\u0926\u0926\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुजुर्ग की मदद करता दिल्ली पुलिस का जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनिका बत्रा, टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मजदूरों को खाना देती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला