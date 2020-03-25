सुनो सरकार, हमें भी मदद की दरकार, बिस्किट और चाय पर चल रही जिंदगी

{"_id":"5e7ac5eb8ebc3e76ad648565","slug":"coronavirus-latest-news-in-hindi-labourer-lives-on-biscuits-and-tea-in-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ac5eb8ebc3e76ad648565","slug":"coronavirus-latest-news-in-hindi-labourer-lives-on-biscuits-and-tea-in-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ac5eb8ebc3e76ad648565","slug":"coronavirus-latest-news-in-hindi-labourer-lives-on-biscuits-and-tea-in-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ac5eb8ebc3e76ad648565","slug":"coronavirus-latest-news-in-hindi-labourer-lives-on-biscuits-and-tea-in-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला