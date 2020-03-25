शहर चुनें

सुनो सरकार, हमें भी मदद की दरकार, बिस्किट और चाय पर चल रही जिंदगी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 25 Mar 2020 11:49 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
एक तरफ लॉकडाउन की वजह से पूरा देश थमा हुआ है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ कुछ गरीब और मजदूर ऐसे भी हैं जो मेट्रो स्टेशन के नीचे गुजर बसर करके अपनी जान को जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। इनके पास न तो खाने के लिए राशन है और न ही सैनिटाइजर व मास्क। ऐसे में यहां सरकार के उन दावों की पोल खुल रही है, जिसमें यह कहा जा रहा है कि गरीबों को राशन, सैनिटाइजर और मास्क आदि मुफ्त मुहैया कराए जा रहे हैं। ये लोग सरकारी लापरवाही की वजह से भूखे पेट वक्त गुजार रहे हैं।
 
Agra

ताजमहल पर 372 साल में पहली बार हो रहा ये काम, लगेंगे छह महीने

25 मार्च 2020

