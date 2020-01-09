शहर चुनें

कोल्ड कर्फ्यूः बर्फ की सफेद चादर से ढकीं उत्तराखंड की वादियां, मनमोहक तस्वीरें सबसे पहले देखें यहां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 09:28 AM IST
snowfall
1 of 12
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फ की सफेद चादर से उत्तराखंड की वादियां ढक गई हैं। अमर उजाला आपके लिए सबसे सुंदर तस्वीरें सबसे पहले लेकर आया है। नैनीताल झील की ये सुंदर तस्वीर आपका मन मोह लेगी।
uttarakhand weather snowfall in uttarakhand rain uttarakhand snowfall photos
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
snowfall
snowfall - फोटो : अमर उजाला
