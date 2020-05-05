शहर चुनें

उत्तराखंड: भारी बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, फसलों को नुकसान, उफान पर आई गौला नदी में फंसे लोग, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 09:52 PM IST
Uttarakhand weather: Extreme Rainfall and Hailstorm today, gold river overflow, photos
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में मंगलवार को देर शाम मौसम ने अचानक करवट बदली। गढ़वाल से लेकर कुमाऊं तक तेज बारिश और ओलावृष्टि हुई। कई जगह काफी बड़े आकार के ओले गिरे। वहीं, हल्द्वानी में गोला नदी भी उफान पर आ गई। कुछ लोग भी नदी में फंस गए।
Recommended

गुजरात से कानपुर पहुंची श्रमिकों से भरी ट्रेन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: 1220 श्रमिकों को लाई ट्रेन, बच्चों तक से लिए 500, गुजरात के गोधरा में हुई किराए की वसूली

5 मई 2020

ठेले से घायल को अस्पताल ले जाते परिजन
Kanpur

यूपी: एंबुलेंस नहीं मिली तो पुलिस ने घायल को ठेला गाड़ी से भेजा अस्पताल, मचा हड़कंप

5 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Handwara Encounter: Martyr Dinesh singh Funeral, family crying Emotional Photos
Almora

शहीद दिनेश का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचते ही लगे देशभक्ति के नारे, बिलख पड़े परिजन, तस्वीरें...

5 मई 2020

Encounter in Handwara: Martyr Dinesh singh was with Colonel Ashutosh in Action, Only brother of two sisters
Almora

अंतिम विदाई: शहीद दिनेश ने कर्नल आशुतोष के साथ मुठभेड़ में दिखाई थी दिलेरी, दो बहनों के थे इकलौते भाई

5 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
मेरठ की बेटी श्वेता ने निभाया राधा का किरदार
Meerut

श्रीकृष्णा में कान्हा संग रास रचाएंगी मेरठ की राधा, अमर उजाला से साझा की किरदार की पूरी कहानी

5 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बिकने लगी शराब तो बुझने लगे महिलाओं और बच्चों के चेहरे, बेटा बोला- अब फिर वही शुरू हो जाएगा

5 मई 2020

Related

माल रोड पर तेज बारिश और ओले गिरने के बाद भी लोग एक जगह डटे रहे।
Dehradun

शराब के शौकीनों पर ओलों की मार भी बेअसर, माल रोड पर छाता लेकर डटे रहे लोग

5 मई 2020

युवक की मौत के बाद जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीएम व एसपी
Agra

मैनपुरी में कोरोना वायरस से पहली मौत, 72 घंटे के लिए सील किया जनपद

5 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
फेसबुक ने केयर की नई इमोजी जोड़ी
Lucknow

कोरोना संकट में फेसबुक की इस नई इमोजी का खूब इस्तेमाल कर रहे युवा

5 मई 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown: bjp and congress workers Ruckus after dead rat and worms found in ration kit
Dehradun

Lockdown: राशन किट में मरा हुआ चूहा और कीड़े निकलने का आरोप, पुलिस के सामने भिड़े भाजपा-कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता, तस्वीरें...

5 मई 2020

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
Astrology Services

छिन्नमस्तिका जयंती पर बिष्णुपुर के छिन्नमस्ता मंदिर में कराएं अनुष्ठान और पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति : 7-मई-2020
यूपी का मौसम
Kanpur

मौसम की ऐसी खुशगवार तस्वीरें आपने पहले कभी नहीं देखीं होंगी

5 मई 2020

यूपी में मौसम का हाल
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों में अचानक बदला मौसम, आंधी-बारिश, ओले भी गिरे, मौसम विभाग ने दी ये चेतावनी

5 मई 2020

दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने मास्क बांधकर लिए सात फेरे
Agra

न बैंड-बाजा और न बराती, मास्क बांधकर दुल्हन के घर पहुंचा दूल्हा, अनोखे अंदाज में रचाई शादी

5 मई 2020

गोरखपुर में कोरोना वायरस।
Basti

Coronavirus in Gorakhpur: बस्ती मंडल में लगातार फूट रहा 'कोरोना बम', इतने लोग हो चुके हैं शिकार

5 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन 3.0
Dehradun

Lockdown 3.0 : शराब के शौकीनों का नहीं भरा मन, दूसरे दिन भी लगी लंबी कतारें, तस्वीरें

5 मई 2020

युवती ने किया हंगामा
Lucknow

शराब के नशे में बारिश में नाचती रही लड़की, पुलिस ने रोका तो चप्पल मारने दौड़ी, तस्वीरें

5 मई 2020

30 और मरीजों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग
Etawah

Coronavirus in UP: 11 माह की वेदांसी समेत 30 और मरीजों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, डॉक्टरों ने फूल बरसाकर दी विदाई

5 मई 2020

man showers petals on people standing in liquor queue
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शराब की दुकान के बाहर खड़े लोगों पर शख्स बरसाने लगा फूल, बोला- 'तुम हो अर्थव्यवस्था के योद्धा'

5 मई 2020

2217 labourers reached lucknow from nagpur and baroda by trains
Lucknow

दो ट्रेनों से 2217 श्रमिकों की घर वापसी, 94 बसों से गृह जिले भेजा गया, तस्वीरें

5 मई 2020

अमन मणि त्रिपाठी। फाइल
Gorakhpur

यूपी विधायक अमनमणि ने पहले भी किया था लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन, पिता की ये बात मानते तो नहीं जाना पड़ता जेल

5 मई 2020

शराब की दुकान के बाहर लगी कतार
Agra

Lockdown: आगरा में पुलिस ने बंद कराईं शराब की दुकानें, नहीं हो रहा था नियमों को पालन

5 मई 2020

UPPSC pcs 2017 result
Prayagraj

UPPSC: आयोग के लिए पीसीएस परीक्षा समय से करा पाना मुश्किल

5 मई 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
