Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Unlock-1 In Uttarakhand: Devotees took holy bath in ganga har ki pauri, see ganga arti with social distancing

Unlock-1: ढाई महीने बाद हरकी पैड़ी पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं ने गंगा में लगाई डुबकी, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग में बैठकर देखी आरती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 09:15 PM IST
Unlock-1 In Uttarakhand: Devotees took holy bath in ganga har ki pauri, see ganga arti with social distancing
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार में करीब ढाई महीने की बंदिशों के बाद केंद्र सरकार की छूट के चलते सोमवार को हरिद्वार में धार्मिक स्थलों के कपाट खुले। हरकी पैड़ी क्षेत्र को भी श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिया गया है।
