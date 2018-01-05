बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बड़े पर्दे पर दिखेगी उस वीर सपूत की वीरगाथा, जिसने 300 चीनी सैनिकों को उतारा था मौत के घाट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 08:25 PM IST
भारत माता के उस वीर सपूत की कहानी अब बड़े पर्दे पर दिखेगी जिसने 1962 के युद्ध में 72 घंटे तक चीनी सैनिकों से लोहा लिया था। साथ ही 300 चीनी सैनिकों को मौत की नींद सुलाया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4f86ba4f1c1baa268b7c58","slug":"martyr-jaswant-singh-rawat-killed-300-chinese-soldiers-movie-will-show-on-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0925\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 300 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.