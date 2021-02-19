शहर चुनें

हरिद्वार कुंभ 2021 : ...तो कोरोना का कड़ाई से नहीं ‘कढ़ाई’ से पालन कराएगी पुलिस, तस्वीरों में देखें

Nirmala Suyal
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 01:38 PM IST
हरिद्वार में लगा होर्डिंग
हरिद्वार में लगा होर्डिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुंभ मेले में आने वाले लोगों को दवाई भी और कड़ाई भी नियम के साथ कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। हरिद्वार पुलिस ने इसी तरह के स्लोगन के कई होर्डिंग लगाए हैं। होर्डिंग में दवाई भी और कड़ाई की बजाय 'कढ़ाई' भी लिख दिया।
city & states dehradun haridwar uttarakhand maha kumbh 2021 haridwar mahakumbh 2021 haridwar maha kumbh haridwar kumbh 2021 kumbh mela 2021 kumbh mela कुंभ मेला 2021 kumbh mela guidelines kumbh mela sop

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

