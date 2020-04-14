शहर चुनें

Lockdown: पुलिस के पहरे में निभाई अद्भुत और अनोखी परंपरा, धधकते अंगारों पर नाच उठे जाख देवता, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुप्तकाशी(रुद्रप्रयाग), Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 07:02 PM IST
Lockdown Uttarakhand: Devta Dance on burning coals in jakh temple uttarakhand, See Visuals
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के चलते लॉकडाउन के बीच प्रशासन और पुलिस की मौजूदगी में यक्षराज जाख देवता की पूजा-अर्चना विधि-विधान के साथ की गई। इस मौके पर जाख देवता पश्वा पर अवतरित हुए और धधकते अंगारों पर नृत्य किया। 
jakh devta dance on fire dehradun news uttarakhand news jakh mela unique dance lockdown coronavirus lockdown uttarakhand unique tradition जाख देवता अंगारों पर डांस

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
