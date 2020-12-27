शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Haridwar: International basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamra Doing Puja on har ki pauri and Took oath for Ganga Cleaning

हरिद्वार पहुंचे अंतरराष्ट्रीय बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी सतनाम सिंह, हरकी पैड़ी पर गंगा आरती कर ली इस बात की शपथ...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 02:11 PM IST
Haridwar: International basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamra Doing Puja on har ki pauri and Took oath for Ganga Cleaning
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनबीए में चयनित होने वाले पहले भारतीय बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी सतनाम सिंह भामरा शनिवार को कनखल स्थित श्रीपंचायती अखाड़ा बड़ा उदासीन पहुंचे। संतों से आशीर्वाद लेने के बाद उन्होंने हरकी पैड़ी पर गंगा पूजन कर गंगा स्वच्छता की शपथ ली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun haridwar national uttarakhand satnam singh har ki pauri basketball player satnam singh ganga aarti basketball

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पीएम मोदी।
Varanasi

Year Ender 2020: पीएम मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में कोरोना काल में भी बही विकास की गंगा, मिलीं ये सौगातें

27 दिसंबर 2020

इंजीनियर आरजू गुप्ता (मृतका)
Kanpur

यूपी: इंजीनियर बहू की मुंह दबाकर बेरहमी से हत्या, बाथरूम में मिली लाश, 15 दिन पहले हुई थी शादी

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee 5 VI Bundle

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
गोरखपुर में ठंड का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur weather: ठंड के गलन भरे तेवर बरकरार, कल से बादल छाने के आसार

27 दिसंबर 2020

मां के सााथ शिखा शुक्ला
Kanpur

डिप्टी कलक्टर बनीं बिटिया ताे बताया, मां कहती थी पढ़ लो नहीं तो मेरी तरह बर्तन धोने पड़ेंगे

27 दिसंबर 2020

कुम्भ से जुड़ी यह पौराणिक कथा नहीं जानते होंगे आप ! जरूर पढ़े
Astrology

कुम्भ से जुड़ी यह पौराणिक कथा नहीं जानते होंगे आप ! जरूर पढ़े
Mussoorie Latest news: Actor Anupam Kher new Kashmir Based film Shooting Information
Dehradun

अलगाववादियों ने निकाला मशाल जुलूस तो मसूरी में दिखा 'कश्मीर' का नजारा, अनुपम खेर को देखने उमड़ी भीड़...

27 दिसंबर 2020

Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Muslim Painter Akhlaq Painted Hindu Gods Painting in Haridwar Walls
Dehradun

Kumb Mela 2021: कुंभनगरी में गंगा-जमुनी तहजीब को ऐसे संवार रहे अखलाक, तस्वीरों में देखें...

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X