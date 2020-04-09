शहर चुनें

Coronavirus Uttarakhand: लॉकडाउन के लिए लोगों को जागरुक करने सड़क पर उतरे 'रावण', खुद पहनाए मास्क, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धारचूला(पिथौरागढ़), Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 08:08 PM IST
Coronavirus Lockdown Uttarakhand: Youth Poses As Ravan to Aware Public in Pithoragarh, Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना महामारी के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए उत्तराखंड के पिथौरागढ़ में बलुवाकोट के युवाओं ने अनूठी पहल की है। यहां के युवाओं ने रावण और राक्षसों की पोशाक पहनकर लोगों को घरों में ही रहने और बेवजह सड़कों में न घूमने के लिए जागरुक किया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
