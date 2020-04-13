शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : Bride And Groom Wear Mask in Marriage with only 10 people in tehri

#LadengeCoronaSe: बैंड न बाजा, शादी में शामिल हुए केवल 10 लोग, दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने मास्क पहनकर थामा एक दूसरे का हाथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई टिहरी, Updated Mon, 13 Apr 2020 08:49 PM IST
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : Bride And Groom Wear Mask in Marriage with only 10 people in tehri
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण का असर शादी समारोह पर भी पड़ा है। उत्तराखंड के टिहरी में दूल्हा-दुल्हन ने भी मिसाल पेश की। दोनों ने मास्क पहनकर शादी की सारी रस्में निभाई। वहीं शादी में केवल घर के ही दस लोग शामिल रहे।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी सिर्फ Rs. 1,999 में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
uttarakhand lockdown coronavirus coronavirus in india उत्तराखंड लॉकडाउन covid 19 covid 19 in india indian army janta curfew aiims rishikesh coronavirus in uttarakhand uttarakhand coronavirus cases coronavirus cases in uttarakhand #ladengecoronase zindagi jaari hai #positivecorona coronavirus update uttarakhand uttarakhand coronavirus case coronavirus update india uttarakhand corona cases markaz building nizamuddin bride and groom wear mask

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आगरा में कोरोना वायरस
Agra

CoronaVirus in Agra: 24 घंटे में मिले 46 संक्रमित 'आगरा मॉडल' पर उठे सवाल

13 अप्रैल 2020

abhilasha gupta nandi
Prayagraj

पूजा पाल का बॉडीगार्ड बनने के लिए किया था फोन, मेयर अभिलाषा गुप्ता ने नहीं दिया नंबर तो दे डाली धमकी

13 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
घंटाघर पर सन्नाटा
Meerut

लॉकडाउन को समझते थे मजाक, अब पसरा खौफ का सन्नाटा, इन तस्वीरों में देखें मेरठ का हाल

13 अप्रैल 2020

Kedarnath dham Snow cleaning work Continue, see Beautiful Visuals
Dehradun

सफेद चादर से ढका बाबा केदार का धाम, आस्था पथ से ऐसे साफ की जा रही बर्फ, तस्वीरें...

13 अप्रैल 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

इस देश में फंसे हैं गोरखपुर के ये लोग, जहां कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या है ज्यादा

13 अप्रैल 2020

सैनिटाइजेशन मशीन
Delhi NCR

हाईटेक जापानी मशीनें कर रहीं दिल्ली के रेड व ऑरेंज जोन में सैनिटाइजेशन, जानें इसकी खासियतें

13 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: सख्ती के बाद भी यहां नहीं हो रहा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

13 अप्रैल 2020

रास्ते किए गए बंद
Agra

Coronavirus: फतेहपुर सीकरी में संक्रमित मरीज मिलने से दहशत, लोगों ने खुद को किया घरों में कैद

13 अप्रैल 2020

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
विज्ञापन
Supermoon
Gorakhpur

इस महीने घर बैठे करें अनोखी खगोलीय घटनाओं का दीदार, जानिए कब क्या है...

13 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

कोरोना संक्रमण हॉटस्पॉट वाले शहरों में नहीं रुकेगी ट्रेनें, वेटिंग टिकट पर यात्रा की मनाही

13 अप्रैल 2020

यमराज बनकर आए पुलिसकर्मी
Moradabad

यूपी: अमरोहा की गलियों में घूम रहे हैं यमराज, लोगों को कोरोना से कर रहे सावधान

13 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: सख्ती के बावजूद बाज नहीं आ रहे लोग, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

13 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus Case
Delhi NCR

,lockdown ,up government ,yogi adityanath ,narendra modi ,lockdown news ,prayagraj ,corona update

13 अप्रैल 2020

डेमो इमेज
Prayagraj

घर बैठे पर्सनालिटी डेवलपमेंट, अंग्रेजी बोलना भी सीखें

13 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in kanpur: आदेशों की उड़ रहीं धज्जियां, सड़कों पर सरपट दौड़ते वाहन, देखें तस्वीरें

13 अप्रैल 2020

पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में बच्चे समेत तीन नागरिकों की मौत
Jammu

बेटे का शव सीने से लगा तड़पती रही मां, ना'पाक' हरकतों ने छीना लाल, फिर सेना ने सिखाया सबक

13 अप्रैल 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

इन 'कोरोना योद्धाओं' की कहानी सुन आपके आंखों से भी छलक पड़ेंगे आंसू, जानिए कैसे लड़ रही हैं जंग

13 अप्रैल 2020

सुयश गुप्ता
Agra

बेटे ने कोरोना से जीती जंग, आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती पिता से कहा- घर पर आपका इंतजार करूंगा

13 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः इंडोनेशिया, थाइलैंड से आए 16 जमातियों का वीजा निरस्त

13 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन के दौरान मंडी में मौजूद हजारों की भीड़
Kanpur

lockdown in UP: उजाले के सन्नाटे पर पानी फेरता अंधेरे का मेला, हजारों की भीड़ रोज दे रही मौत को दावत

13 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में जब अचानक जी उठा मुर्दा
Kanpur

यूपी: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही अचानक जी उठा मुर्दा, बोला कहां ले जा रहे हो मुझे, मैं अभी जिंदा हूं...

13 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना संदिग्ध मिलने की सूचना पर पहुंची डॉक्टरों की टीम
Kanpur

कोरोना संदिग्ध बेटे को घर में बंद कर भागे माता पिता, पुलिस को मिली सूचना, ताला तोड़ा तो सच आया सामने

13 अप्रैल 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited