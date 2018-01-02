Download App
mitchell marsh will play county cricket and declines the offer of cash rich ipl
1 of 5

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, IPL में इस वजह से नहीं लेगा हिस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क- अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 04:36 PM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर मिचेल मार्श ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 11वें एडिशन में नहीं खेलने का फैसला किया है। पर्थ के क्रिकेटर ने आईपीएल के बजाय इंग्लैंड के काउंटी क्रिकेट में खेलने का फैसला किया है।
mitchell marsh australia ipl indian premier league

