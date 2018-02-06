बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राजनीतिक जुमला नहीं है प्रधानमंत्री स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना- स्वास्थ्य मंत्री, इन नेताओं पर कसा तंज
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 02:05 PM IST
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने यूपी के कानपुर में अस्पतालों के निरीक्षण के दौरान कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना राजनीतिक जुमला नहीं है। यह चुनाव से पहले नहीं हो पाएगा तो चुनाव में बड़ा मुद्दा बनेगा।
