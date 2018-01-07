बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोहरे के कहर से गेंदा,गुलाब और चंपा-चमेली भी बेहाल, इन्होंने सुनाई 'दास्तान-ए-दर्द'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 07:37 PM IST
कोहरे के कहर से केवल आप और हम ही नहीं पेड़ पौधे तक बेहाल हैं। गेहूं की फसल के साथ साथ फूलों की खेती पर भी इसका असर पड़ने लगा है। कोहरे ने फूलों की मुस्कुराहट छीन ली है। गेंदा, गुलाब और गुलदावदी के पौधों पर माहू कीट ने हमला बोल दिया है। कुछ इस तरह का हाल है यूपी के औरैया में...
