ऐसा क्या कह दिया अखिलेश ने कि भाजपा खेमे में मच गई 'उथल-पुथल'
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 07:04 PM IST
प्रदेश में भले ही भाजपा की सरकार हाे पर उत्तर प्रदेश के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव सरकारी कामकाज में काफी दिलचस्पी दिखाते हैं। हाल ही में सपा मुखिया के एक ट्वीट ने प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार के खेमे में उथल-पुथल मचा दी। जानिये क्या है अखिलेश का ट्वीट।
