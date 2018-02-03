बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7549514f1c1b90268b8088","slug":"punjab-man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस लाइव फेसबुक वीडियो ने मचाया हड़कंप, नौजवान ने खुद को सीने में मार ली गोली
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मुक्तसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 11:59 AM IST
एक 'भयावह क्षण' जिसे शायद आप देख भी न पाएं, इस वीडियो में सामने आया है। एक शख्स ने लाइव होकर दुनिया के सामने खुद के सीने में गोली मार ली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7549514f1c1b90268b8088","slug":"punjab-man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7549514f1c1b90268b8088","slug":"punjab-man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7549514f1c1b90268b8088","slug":"punjab-man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7549514f1c1b90268b8088","slug":"punjab-man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7549514f1c1b90268b8088","slug":"punjab-man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7549514f1c1b90268b8088","slug":"punjab-man-shoots-himself-on-facebook-live-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.