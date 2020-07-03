शहर चुनें
Planning for Emergency Landing of Aeroplanes and Fighter Jets on NH9 and NH65

एनएच-9 और एनएच-65 पर हो सकेगी विमान-फाइटर प्लेन की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, शुरू हुई तैयारी

सनमीत सिंह थिंद, सिरसा, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 10:37 AM IST
इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
चीन और पाकिस्तान से तनातनी के बीच सामरिक रूप से अहम माने जाने वाले एनएच-9 और एनएच-65 को विमान व फाइटर प्लेन की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग के लिए तैयार किया जाएगा।
indian china border tension emergency landing fighter jets national highway authority of india

इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
लड़ाकू विमान
