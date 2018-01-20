बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a63163d4f1c1b62268b568e","slug":"national-bravery-award-to-punjab-bot-karanbeer-singh-pm-modi-honoured","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u200b\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0935\u094b \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'मैं जिंदगी भर वो तारीख भूल नहीं पाऊंगा, न ही वो मंजर'
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 03:54 PM IST
मैं जिंदगी भर न ही वो तारीख भूल पाऊंगा और न ही वो मंजर। ये कहानी है, उस खौफनाक हादसे की, जिसके बारे में जानकर सांस भी सूख जाएगी।
