Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Freedom Fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh Secret House at Firozpur of Punjab

तस्वीरें: 112वें जन्मदिवस पर देखिए वो गुप्ता ठिकाना, जहां साथियों के साथ छिपा करते थे भगत सिंह

अनिल कुमार, अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 12:08 PM IST
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह के 112वें जन्म दिवस पर तस्वीरों में देखिए वो गुप्त ठिकाना, जहां वे अपने क्रांतिकारी साथियों के साथ छिपा करते थे।
bhagat singh bhagat singh birth anniversary freedom fighter
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भगत सिंह का गुप्ता ठिकाना
भगत सिंह का गुप्ता ठिकाना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरदार भगत सिंह
सरदार भगत सिंह
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
bhagat-singh
bhagat-singh
भगत सिंह
भगत सिंह
