Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Punjab ›   Amritsar ›   Bihar Police put out legal notice outside Navjot Sidhu's house

बिहार पुलिस से नहीं मिले सिद्धू, घर के बाहर कानूनी नोटिस चिपकाया, बढ़ सकती मुश्किलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर (पंजाब), Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 09:31 PM IST
Bihar Police put out legal notice outside Navjot Sidhu's house
एक सप्ताह से पंजाब के पूर्व मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के हौली सिटी स्थित घर के बाहर इंतजार कर रहे बिहार पुलिस के अधिकारियों ने मंगलवार दोपहर बाद घर के प्रवेश द्वार पर कानूनी नोटिस लगा दिया है।
bihar police legal notice navjot sidhu's house navjot sidhu बिहार पुलिस

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू।
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
