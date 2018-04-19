बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad881954f1c1b85028b5616","slug":"5-top-features-of-mahindra-xuv500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e XUV500 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
5 खास बातें जो महिंद्रा XUV500 फेसलिफ्ट के बारे में आपको जानना है जरूरी
बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 05:16 PM IST
देश की प्रमुख ऑटो कंपनी महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ने बुधवार को पूरे देश में अपनी नई एसयूवी XUV500 फेसलिफ्ट को लांच कर दिया था। कंपनी ने अपनी नई एक्सयूवी के पांच डीजल मॉडलों और एक पेट्रोल मॉडल में उतारा है। डीजल मॉडल की कीमत 12.32 लाख रुपये रखी गई है, जबकि पेट्रोल मॉडल की कीमत 15.43 लाख रुपये है। उद्योग संघ सियाम के आंकड़े के मुताबिक पिछले कारोबारी साल देश में यूटिलिटी वाहनों की बिक्री 20.97 फीसदी बढ़ी। हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं इस नई एसयूवी की पांच बड़ी खूबियों के बारे में, जिनको पढ़ने के बाद आपको सही में लगेगा कि इसको खरीदा जा सकता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad881954f1c1b85028b5616","slug":"5-top-features-of-mahindra-xuv500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e XUV500 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"5ad881954f1c1b85028b5616","slug":"5-top-features-of-mahindra-xuv500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e XUV500 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"5ad881954f1c1b85028b5616","slug":"5-top-features-of-mahindra-xuv500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e XUV500 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"5ad881954f1c1b85028b5616","slug":"5-top-features-of-mahindra-xuv500","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e XUV500 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.